ECP notified final results of general election

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification of returned candidates in General Election 2018.

According to the notification published on ECP website on Tuesday, result in 14 National Assembly constituencies has been withheld due to different reasons, while election was postponed in two constituencies namely NA-60 Rawalpindi and NA-103 Faisalabad.

Notification of all the five constituencies from where PTI Chief Imran Khan emerged victorious has also been withheld due to cases pending with ECP over violation of code of conduct on part of him and with the Lahore High Court for recounting of votes.

Other constituencies, where notification regarding successful candidates has not been issued include NA-25 Nowshera, NA-90 and NA-91 Sargodha, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-112 Toba Tek Singh, NA-129 Lahore, NA-140 Kasur, NA-215 Sanghar, and NA 271 Kech.

Notification regarding successful candidates nominated for reserved seats in the National Assembly will be issued on Saturday.

