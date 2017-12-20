ECP notices Nawaz, Bilawal, Zardari

Foreign funding case

Lahore

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued notices to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in foreign funding case.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner while accepting the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regarding alleged foreign funding for hearing has summoned reply from all the leaders in the case.—INP