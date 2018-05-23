ECP not to publish additional ballot papers

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday decided to not publish additional ballot papers for general elections 2018.

In a statement, it was stated that 1300 papers will be given to the polling station having 1201 to 1299 voters. Only three official printing presses will publish the ballot papers, it added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), FATA and Islamabad will get papers being published from Printing Corporation, Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab will contact National Security Printing Press while papers from Postal Printing Press will be dispatched to the constituencies in Punjab.—INP