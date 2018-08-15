ECP not issued any schedule for presidential election so far

ISLAMABAD : Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Ali Zafar has said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully empowered and responsible to conduct elections after Election Act 2017.

In a TV interview, he said the ECP has not issued schedule so far, for conducting Presidential election in the country.

The caretaker minister said as per law after the formation of the National Assembly the election of the President must be held within 30 days.

The tenure of incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain expires on September 9. He is unlikely to receive another stint as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is next to form the next federal government.

However, the election must be held at least one month prior as per the constitution, and are likely to be delayed as the National Assembly has convened today to elect its speaker and deputy speaker.

The ECP will issue the final schedule for the presidential elections after the national and provincial legislatures have been formed and taken their oaths.

The electoral college for the election of the President, comprises of the members of the two houses of Pakistan’s parliament and four provincial assemblies.

According to reports, the commission has started preparations and has written a letter to the high courts requesting to approve polling officers. The ECP will announce the schedule soon but is likely be held in the last week of August or the first week of September.

