ECP must reveal funding details of all parties: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) must reveal funding details of all political parties.

Addressing a press conference after federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said that workers from all over the world are funding for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), while the opposition’s hopes have been dashed.

“PTI s funding system is legal and if people trust anyone that is Imran Khan,” he said. Fawad Ch went on to say that the ECP should reveal details regarding funding of all political parties, adding that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used the party s account for money laundering.

Earlier, talking to media outside ECP, Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar had assured to extend full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan in foreign funding case.

He said PTI has collected funds in the most transparent manner and the nation has full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister, however, said the secret accounts of PML-N and the PPP are coming to the surface.