ECP mulls over holding elections on July 25 or 26

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has recommended that the 2018 general elections should be held by the end of July and is mulling over holding polls on July 25 or July 26.

Sources say that ECP had finalized these dates for holding general polls 2018, whereas, a summary to seek formal approval in this regard would be forwarded to President Mamnoon Hussain soon as ECP is bound to take approval from president for finalizing dates for general elections.

The officials of ECP stated that general elections would be held shortly after completion of parliament’s tenure and work on summary had been initiated.

If events go smoothly, it would be only second time in country’s recorded history that a democratic government would transfer power to another civilian government.

On the other hand, all mainstream political outfits have expedited mass-contact campaigns as general polls near rapidly.

The election commission has also decided to install closed-circuit television cameras in all sensitive polling stations of the country. The decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure transparency in the polling process.

A review report by ECP stated that basic facilities have been provided in as much as 367 polling stations across Punjab, whereas, work to provide same facilities in another 107 polling stations would begin soon. Likewise, process of providing basic facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 532 stations has been completed, whereas, work to provide same facilities in another 694 polling stations is underway.

Sindh’s all 3688 polling stations have been upgraded with new facilities whereas steps are being taken to facilitate residents in Balochistan’s 576 polling stations.

The ECP has also set a period of four week between submission of nomination papers and putting of final lists [of candidates]. The commission has set a period of 8 days for scrutiny of nomination papers, they added.