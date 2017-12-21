ECP meets today (Friday) to discuss delimitation of constituencies

Islamabad : A high profile meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan with all the Provincial Chief Secretaries, Secretary PBS, Chairman NADRA and Provincial Election Commissioners, is being held tomorrow, (Friday) 22nd December, 2017 at 10: OO AM in Election Commission of Pakistan Secretariat, to discuss various aspects and requirements of delimitation.

The Senate on Tuesday passed the constitutional amendment to consider provisional results of census 2017 to make delimitation of constituencies, paving the way for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to carry out fresh delimitation of constituencies ahead of the next general elections.

It is to mentioned here that National Assembly had passed the bill on November 16, 2017.

The bill will decrease nine National Assembly seats (7 general and two women seats) of the most populous Punjab province and will increase five seats (four general and women seats )of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three seats of the largest province of Balochistan (two general, one women seats) and one of federal capital.

The number of NA seats for Sindh province and FATA will remain the same.

Orignally published by INP