ECP marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza has said that inclusive elections are fair elections where every citizen of the country is able to play their role.

He was speaking on a panel discussion on inclusive electoral processes to commemorate International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) organised by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at ECP Secretariat on 4 December 2018. The ECP organised this event in coordination with DAI-Tabeer and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Persons in attendance included the Honourable Chief Election Commissioner, Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza; Secretary, ECP, Mr. Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad; Additional Director General (Gender Affairs), Ms. Nighat Siddique, ECP officers, government officials, persons with disabilities and other socially excluded groups, civil society representatives and the media. The CEC said, “The inclusion of PWDs in electoral processes is one such matter that merits consideration and effort.” He further said that Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that “all citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law.”

Share on: WhatsApp