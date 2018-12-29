ECP making its mark

CONTRARY to the general perception that the Election Commission of Pakistan becomes active only close to and during general elections/by-elections, the Commission is continuously working to promote and strengthen the democratic process in the country. Apart from handling the post-election issues, the Commission, now-a-days has embarked upon a campaign to ensure that all citizens get their names registered as voter on the permanent or temporary address mentioned on their national identity card.

Updated and correct voters lists are crucial for holding fair and transparent elections and that is why the Commission is impressing upon the people to realize their responsibility with regard to registration of their vote as per legal requirements. Thanks to the hard-work, dedication and vision of the members and Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, the Commission is steadily building its image as a neutral and effective player in the realm of electoral process. There have been numerous pressures and challenges but the Commission has successfully faced them to the satisfaction of the general public and in line with its mandate and powers. The Commission is pursuing a set of reforms of far-reaching importance and responsibility of the implementation rests on the shoulder of the Secretary, who undertakes administrative measures and also interacts with media to convey factual and true picture of election related developments. He has rich and varied experience and it is because of his honesty and integrity that no fingers have ever been raised against him. The Commission is making good use of its limited resources to discharge its functions and responsibilities in an efficient manner. The Parliament has empowered the Election Commission but its autonomy is intrinsically linked to its capacity building, which should be the priority for the Government and the Opposition. Instead of levelling unfounded allegations, it is time to strength institutions especially the Election Commission for bright future of democracy.

