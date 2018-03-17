ECP launches maps of delimitation of assembly constituencies

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched maps of all the districts of preliminary delimitation of constituencies for public convenience.

The maps have been launched for all the National and Provincial Assembly constituencies.

Two week back, the electoral body had published the list of preliminary delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

The new delimitation of electoral constituencies was carried out under population census that was held recently.

According to the notification of the Commission, Islamabad capital territory will have 3 constituencies, Punjab 141, Sindh 61, KPK 39, Balochistan 16 and Federally Administered Tribal Areas will have 12 constituencies in the national assembly.

As per the list of new constituencies, the number of seats of Sindh and FATA will remain the same while Punjab has lost 7 seats.

However, Federal Capital Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have gained one, four and two seats respectively.

As per preliminary list, the first constituency of National Assembly will be NA-1 Chitral instead of Peshawar while last constituency will be Lasbella, Balochistan.

Preliminary delimitation of National/Provincial assembly constituencies maps

The constituencies of NA in KP would be from NA-1 to NA-39 while in FATA the constituencies of NA from 40 to 51.

In federal capital Islamabad the constituencies of NA would be NA-52 to NA-54.

In Punjab the constituencies of NA would be from NA-55 to NA-195. The first constituency of Punjab Assembly would be Attock and last would be Rajanpur.

In Sindh, the constituencies of NA would be from NA-196 to NA-257 Karachi.

In Balochistan, the constituencies of NA would be from NA-256 Qila Saifullah Sheerani to NA-272 Gwadar.