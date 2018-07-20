ECP launches awareness campaign till election day

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started a campaign to create awareness amongst the

voters till the polling day.

According to the commission, the voters are required to bring their original computerized national identity card on the polling day to cast their vote. Green ballot papers are for the national assembly seats while white for the provincial assemblies’ seats.

The Election Commission has also launched SMS service through which the voters by sending their CNIC number on 8300 can get details about their polling station, Radio Pakistan reported.

A result transmission system has also introduced through which the polling staff by using an application in their cell phones will send election results directly to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

