ECP kickstarts scrutiny of Senate papers Verdict on Gilani’s nomination today

Staff Reporter Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the scrutiny of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the March 3 Senate elections, which will continue till today.

A total of 170 candidates have filed their nomination papers with the ECP.

These include 29 from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital. PPP’s Sherry Rehman’s nomination papers were accepted for the general seat and Palwasha Khan’s for the women’s seat. The nomination papers of PPP’s Saleem Mandviwala and Sadiq Memon have also been accepted.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has reached the Election Commission office along with PPP nominees Sherry Rehman, Palwasha Khan, Saleem Mandviwala, and other leaders contending for the upcoming senate elections. Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and others werealso present at the ECP office.

Meanwhile, the returning officer on Wednesday reserved the verdict in a plea filed by PTI seeking the rejection of the nomination papers of former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. The RO was hearing a plea filed by PTI leader Fareed Rehman urging the ECP to reject the nomination papers of Gilani, the joint candidate of PDM from Islamabad, as he was convicted by the Supreme Court.