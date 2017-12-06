ECP issues transfer, posting orders of various officers

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued transfer and postings orders of its various officers of different cadres. According to ECP notification, Abid Hussain, Regional Election Commissioner, Sargodha has been transferred and posted as Regional Election Commissioner, Multan while Muhammad Yousuf, District Election Commissioner Multan-II has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, O/o PEC, Balochistan, Quetta. Muhammad Nadeem Zubair, District Election Commissioner, Islamabad, who was transferred as Regional Election Commissioner (BPS-19), Multan, has been posted as Regional Election Commissioner, Sargodha with immediate effect and until further orders. Syed Gulrez Abbas Rizvi, District Election Commissioner, Chitral, who was transferred as District Election Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan has been posted as Deputy Director (Confidential) in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad with immediate effect and until further orders.Zahid Subhani, District Election Commissioner, Pakpattan, who was transferred as District Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi-I, has been posted as District Election Commissioner, Sheikhupura with immediate effect and until further orders.Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan, Assistant Director, who was transferred from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad as District Election Commissioner (BPS-18), Sheikhupura, has been posted as District Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi-I with immediate effect and until further orders.The posting order of Waseem Akhtar, District Election Commissioner, Rahimyar Khan, who was transferred as District Election Commissioner, Matiari, has been cancelled.Similarly, the posting order of Ali Abdullah Khalid, District Election Commissioner, Faisalabad-I, who was transferred as Deputy Director in the O/o PEC, Punjab, Lahore, has been cancelled. The posting order of Syed Abdul Qadir Arif, Deputy Director in the 0/o PEC, Punjab, Lahore, who was transferred as District Election Commissioner, Faisalabad-I, has been cancelled.

Orignally published by APP