ECP issues schedule for overseas Pakistanis’ registration to vote in by-polls

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a voting schedule on Thursday for overseas Pakistani voters ahead of October 14 bypolls.

According to the ECP, the bypolls will be held on National Assembly’s 11 and provincial assemblies’ 26 constituencies.

Overseas Pakistanis will be able to register themselves on the ECP’s website from September 1 to 15.

The ECP said that the Foreign Ministry has been informed to aware the voters abroad through Pakistani embassies.

Earlier this month, the ECP officials said that in the bypolls overseas Pakistani voters will be able to vote through the internet.

Further, only those Pakistanis residing abroad with a machine readable passport (MRP) and a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) will be eligible for registration.

