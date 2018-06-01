ECP issues schedule for elections to be held on July 25

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued schedule for general elections to be held on 25th of next month.

According to Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob, candidates can file nomination papers from tomorrow to sixth of this month.

Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officers will be conducted by 14th of this month.

Appeals against decisions of Returning Officers can be filed by 19th, while appeals will be decided by Appellate Tribunals by 26th of this month. Revised list of candidates will be published by 27th.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission in a press release issued today directed candidates, who want to contest elections on seats reserved for women and non-Muslims, to file their nomination papers to Returning Officers concerned from tomorrow to Wednesday.

The commission asked all political parties to submit their priority lists regarding their candidates for these reserved seats.

The ECP has also advised candidates, who want to contest elections on party basis, to attach their party affiliation certificates with their nomination papers.

However, if they fail to do so they can present the certificate to the concerned returning officer before allotment of election symbols to them.