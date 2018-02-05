ECP issues public notice for Senate elections on general, technocrat seats of Capital

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued public notice for Senate elections on Islamabad’s general and technocrat seats.

According to the notice, the election commission will receive nomination papers from tomorrow till Saturday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by 13th February. List of candidates will be issued on 20th February.

The candidates can withdraw their papers by 21st February. Polling for the elections to be held on 3rd March at the parliament house in Islamabad.

The Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khattak has said that issuance of nomination papers for Senate Election is continuing on holidays too and 109 nomination papers have been issued so far.

Talking to media in Karachi on Monday, Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khattak said that issuance and submission of nomination papers will continue Thursday.

