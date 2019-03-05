ECP issues notification on 16 FATA constituencies

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued a notification of the final report along with list of constituencies pertaining to 16 general seats allocated to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in respect of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). According to a notification, a total of 11 representations were received against preliminary publication of constituencies and the commission had fixed dates of hearings and issued notices to all concerned in this regard.

The hearing process of the representations commenced on February 13, and culminated on February 21. After incorporation of ECP, the final list of constituencies has been published now in accordance with the provisions of section 21 of the Elections Act, 2017.—APP

