ECP issues notice to PM Imran for not holding PTI’s intra-party elections

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan after he failed to hold intra-party elections of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party within the stipulated time.

According to the notice, Khan, who is chairman of PTI, has been asked to explain reasons for not holding the elections due on June 13, 2021.

Under the Elections Act 2017, all political parties are bound to hold intra-party elections on time.

“… in terms of Section 215 (4) of the Elections Act, 2017, you are required to show cause as to why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol for upcoming Election (s),” the ECP notice reads.

The premier has been given 14 days to submit his response, failing to which the ECP will take further legal action.

As per the law, all registered political parties are required to submit a certificate signed by party heads, assuring that the elections were conducted in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the Elections Act, to the ECP.

After the submission of the certificate of intra-party elections, the political parties are eligible to get elections symbols for taking part in polls for parliament, provincial assemblies or local government.

