ECP issues notice to Shehbaz

By
News desk
-
12

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to conduct intra-party elections of PML-N. The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a show-cause notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for failing to conduct the intraparty elections of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The last date to conduct the intraparty elections for the PML-N was March 22, 2022. The ECP had extended the date on PML-N’s request to May 14, but the party failed to submit the certificate of elections to the ECP within the given time.

 

Previous articlePTI leaders using ‘woman card’ over Shireen’s arrest
Next articleBilawal reaches China

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR