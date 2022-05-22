ECP issues notice to Shehbaz

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to conduct intra-party elections of PML-N. The Election Commission of Pakistan issued a show-cause notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for failing to conduct the intraparty elections of the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The last date to conduct the intraparty elections for the PML-N was March 22, 2022. The ECP had extended the date on PML-N’s request to May 14, but the party failed to submit the certificate of elections to the ECP within the given time.