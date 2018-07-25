ECP issues notice to Imran Khan for violating ‘secrecy of ballot’ code

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notice to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for violating the electoral code of conduct.

ECP has immediately summoned reply from Khan violating “secrecy of ballot” code.

The ECP has also expressed concern over Khan’s media talk despite ban.

The ECP’s action came after Imran Khan’s media talk and voting exercise that was captured on video.

Moreover, the ECP has also taken notice of politicians’ media talk and warned them of strict action. The notice has been taken against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

ECP says that the media talk of election candidates is a violation of code of conduct. It has imposed a ban on politicians’ live media talk.

Notices have also been issued to media houses for airing the media talks of politicians. ECP has directed all the channels to refrain from such violation or action will be taken against them.

