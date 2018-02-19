ECP issues final list of candidates from KP

Observer Report

Peshawar

After the appellate tribunal for the Senate elections disposed of all petitions filed against the candidates, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Sunday issued its final list of contestants.

On Saturday, the Peshawar High Court’s Justice Mussarat Hilali, head of the appellate tribunal, dismissed all three petitions filed against the decision of the returning officer.

The petition had challenged the RO’s decision to accept the nomination papers of three candidates, including Maulana Gul Naseeb and Mohammad Yaqoob Shaikh of JUI-F and Dilawar Khan of PML-N.

After the appellate tribunal’s decision, the ECP issued the final list of the candidates who will be contesting for the 11 seats of the upper house of parliament from KP. The election for the 11 seats, including seven general, two each for technocrats and women, will be held on March 3.