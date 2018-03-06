ECP issues constituencies preliminary list

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued preliminary list of delimitation of constituencies of national and provincial assemblies.

According to a notification of the Commission, Islamabad capital territory will have three constituencies, Punjab one hundred and forty one, Sindh sixty one, KPK thirty nine, Balochistan sixteen and Federally Administered Tribal Areas will have twelve constituencies in the national assembly. As far as constituencies for the provincial assemblies are concerned, Balochistan will have fifty one, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ninety two, Punjab two hundred and ninety seven and Sindh one hundred and thirty.

The preliminary lists have been displayed for thirty days. During this period, any voter of a constituency can raise objections to the delimitation of constitutencies by 3rd April.

In the month of January, the election commission begun the extensive exercise of redefining the boundaries of provincial and national assembly constituencies in light of the provisional results of the census held last year. The commission had formed, for this purpose, six delimitation committees — one for each province, one for the federal capital and one for the Federally Administered Tribal Areas. If all goes according to plan, the exercise will be completed by May 3.

Explaining the principles of delimitation, the ECP officials said that under the Election Rules 2017, as far as possible, the delimitation of constituencies of an assembly has been started from the northern end of the district, or, an agency, and then proceeds clock-wise in a zigzag manner, keeping in view that the population in the constituencies remained as close as was practicable according to the quota.

They said that variation in population between two or more constituencies should not ordinarily exceed 10pc. The delimitation committees will record reasons if only in exceptional circumstances. Meanwhile, the ECP has started the process for training of nine hundred thousand polling staff.

In the first phase, lead trainers will be trained in Lahore and Peshawar who are officers of the Commission. The process would be completed in all the four provinces by 16th of this month. In the second phase, three thousand master trainers would be trained from first of next month. This would be followed by training of polling staff in May this year.