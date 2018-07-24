ECP is striving to hold free and fair elections: CEC

ISLAMABAD : Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza on Tuesday assured voters that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was trying its best to hold free, fair and unbiased elections.

In a video message released by the election body, he urged voters to fulfill their duty towards the nation by casting their votes responsibly on polling day on July 25.

Over the past few days, the ECP has released multiple notifications for voters, polling staff and political parties, explaining what to do — and what not to do — on polling day.

