ECP installs CCTV cameras in 647 most sensitive polling stations of Hazara division

PESHAWAR : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday has started installation of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in all most sensitive polling stations of Hazara division to conduct the 2018 general elections in peaceful manners.

According to the ECP sources,647 polling stations of Hazara region were declares as most sensitive where in Abbottabad total number of polling stations are 781 and ECP declared 257 polling stations as highly sensitive.

In district Haripur total number of polling stations are 601 while 89 polling stations declared as most sensitive. The largest number of polling stations 864 would be established in district Manshera where 115 were declared as highly sensitive.

Battagram district has 256 polling stations and 85 declared as most sensitive. The ECP statistics also showed that in district Torghar 19 polling stations out of 113 were declared as most sensitive while in district Kohistan has 185 polling stations where ECP declared 82 as highly sensitive.

Provincial government of KP and ECP have taken strict measures to stop any untoward during general elections.

