ECP increases NA seats from Kurram Agency

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday increased the seat of National Assembly from Kurram Agency from one to two. The commission made this decision after hearing the appeals on preliminary delimitation from Kurram Agency.

The seats will be adjusted in existing 12 seats of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). The commission had started hearing objections on delimitation of constituencies-2018 from April 4. The process of hearing the objections will take place till the end of this month. The commission had received objections on delimitation of the constituencies throughout the country.

The ECP had established a facilitation centre at its secretariat for submission of objections and facilitating the people regarding the initial delimitation of national and provincial assemblies. Five teams had been constituted to receive the objections pertaining to all four provinces, federation and FATA.

The commission had also launched the details of objections on proposed delimitation of the constituencies 2018 along with proposed maps by the petitioners on its website for public convenience and transparency. This facility will be helpful to all stakeholders to understand and get informed about current status and ongoing activities regarding delimitation of constituencies, the ECP said.

The ECP will continue hearing objections related to the new delimitation of constituencies for the upcoming general election on next working day.—APP