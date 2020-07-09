ECP hints out LB polls across country

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

An All Parties Conference (APC) was held in the region under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner on Thursday to finalize the date of local bodies elections.

According to details, members from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) among others were all present in the APC.

Elections had been scheduled to kick-off from August 18 in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan but a new date, October 28 was deliberated in session.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the start of its preparations for the local body elections across the country, it is learnt on Thursday. In this regard, the ECP has issued a schedule for the delimitation of local government jurisdictions.