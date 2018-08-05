ECP hints at re-polling in Karachi’s NA-247

KARACHI : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stated that results of NA-247, Karachi might be declared null and void and a re-polling might be carried out there if investigation finds irregularities.

The announcement came in the wake of recovery of at least 150 ballot papers bearing stamps on arrow symbol [PPP’s electoral symbol in General Elections 2018] from garbage dump in Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

Director Elections Nadim Qasim told media personnel that complete record of all polling stations of NA-247 is available with the electoral body.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders stated that thousands of ballot papers bearing stamps on symbol of arrow [PPP’s electoral symbol in General Elections 2018] have been recovered from garbage dump in Qayyumabad area of Karachi.

“Transparent elections were not held across country. Even candidates were barred from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations”, Ghani told reporters.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate was successful on the NA-247 seat securing 91,020 votes. PPP candidate Abdul Aziz Memon received 19,552 votes

