Staff Reporter

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set Thursday (Today) for hearing on the plea of Muttahida MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar against 12 lawmakers who have defected from the party.

A three-member bench of the commission will hear the case. Sattar has requested the ECP to take appropriate action against the nine provincial and three NA lawmakers, against whom the party’s Rabita Committee has already passed a resolution on Oct 20 last year, mandating appropriate legal action.