ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has begun preparations for presidential election as President Mamnoon Hussain’s tenure nears its end, sources close to the matter said.

The presidential elections are likely to be held in the first week of September, ECP sources informed. President Mamnoon’s tenure will end on September 8.

According to the Constitution of Pakistan, the indirect election to the office of the President is held no earlier than 60 days and no later than 30 days before the expiration of the term of the incumbent President. If the presidential election cannot be held because the National Assembly has been dissolved, it is to be held within 30 days of the general election to the National Assembly.

The new assemblies will not be functional till at least August 10. The presidential elections were to be held on August 8 but the Electoral College could not be completed, ECP sources said.

The ECP will issue the final schedule for the presidential elections after the national and provincial legislatures have formed and taken their oaths, the sources added.

Members elected to the national and provincial assemblies will vote in the presidential elections.

Share on: WhatsApp