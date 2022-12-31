ECP guilty of contempt of court for failing to hold LG polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of having committed contempt of court for its failure to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital despite clear instructions of Islamabad High Court (IHC’s) order.

LG polls were scheduled to be held in the federal capital on Saturday, but the process of polling could not commence with all polling stations closed and electoral staff absent. It left voters frustrated as they stood waiting in long queues carrying their identity cards. In a video message posted on Saturday morning, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the ECP was guilty of contempt of court for not complying with orders of the court to hold LG polls on Saturday. Strict action should be taken against the commission, he said. He added that the federal government was afraid of holding elections and is trying to dodge the polls in every possible way. The minister challenged the government to face PTI in the elections.