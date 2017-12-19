ECP gives PTI until Dec 27 to submit details of intra-party polls

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) until December 27 to submit details of its intra-party elections.

Hearing a petition filed by PTI’s founding member Yousuf Ali, on alleged discrepancies in the party’s intra-party polls held earlier this year, the ECP has summoned details of results, candidates, and votes from the party.

During the hearing today, Chief Election Commissioner remarked that the PTI had not yet submitted any details of the intra-party polls.

Ali, a former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the elections, held on June 12, null and void on the grounds that the polling process had violated the party’s constitution.

The petitioner’s lawyer had told the ECP that the PTI had amended its constitution on May 13 and that the party had not completed the necessary legal formalities while amending the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petitions accusing the PML-N and the PPP of illegal and unlawful funding today (Tuesday).

In two separate complaints filed with the ECP, PTI leader Farrukh Habib has accused the PML-N and the PPP of concealing their sources of funds and companies registered by them in the United Kingdom and the United States, respectively, and sought cancellation of election symbols allocated to them “for their failure to meet legal requirements for eligibility to obtain the symbols”.

The petitions will be heard by a five-member bench of the ECP, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Raza.

Last week, in its verdict on Hanif Abbasi’s petition accusing PTI of being a foreign-funded party, the Supreme Court had sent the matter to the ECP for investigation. “The ECP must act transparently, fairly and justly, without discrimination among different political parties,” the chief justice had written in the judgement. “For undertaking such scrutiny, it shall be reasonable for the ECP to examine the accounts of a political party within five years of the objected accounts of that party having been published in the official gazette.”