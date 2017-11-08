ECP gives last chance to PTI to submit reply in intra-party polls case

LAHORE : Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday gave last respite to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to submit reply in cases against intra-party polls and Rai Hassan Nawaz’s nomination for PTI south Punjab president.

PTI lawyer Babr Awan once again failed to appear before the commission. The court remarked that PTI should submit reply till November 13 or else they would declare the verdict.

PTI Khyber Pakhtunkwa leader Yousaf Ali had submitted plea against the intra-party elections.

The party has also not submitted any reply in the case pertaining to nominating Rai Hassan Nawaz as PTI South Punjab despite disqualification.

Nawaz’s lawyer requested for additional time over which ECP member Irshad Qaiser remarked, “You have already been given two chances. Should your case be dismissed now?”

ECP while issuing notices to Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen adjourned the hearing till November 13.

Orignally published by NNI