ECP forwards PML-N’s foreign funding case to enquiry committee

ISLAMABAD : Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sent the case of foreign funding against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to the probe committee.

A three-judge bench was hearing the case pertaining to foreign funding of PML-N under the supervision of chief election commissioner Sardar Muhammed Raza. The bench directed all respondents in the case to appear before the enquiry committee on July 31.

Earlier this year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a fresh petition in the ECP against the foreign funding of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Faisal Chaudhry, PTI’s legal counsel appeared before the bench in today’s proceedings.

Talking to media, Faisal Chaudhry said that both parties, PML-N and PPP, have lied and concealed facts from the ECP regarding their foreign funding.

He further alleged that both parties have registered companies in their name abroad which have been used to collect funds from foreigners.

“It is very essential to investigate and bring forth the details of assets and source of income of both parties,” he urged.

“Nawaz used his party for money laundering purposes,” Chaudhry added.

Previously, the PTI had also asked the Commission to scrutinise the parties’ accounts, confiscate their funds, and refuse them election symbols.