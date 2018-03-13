ECP forms body to probe PTI foreign funds

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formed on Monday a three member committee to probe the accounts and funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision was made by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, who headed a five-member bench which heard the foreign funding case against the party. Disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar had petitioned the ECP against PTI’s ‘illegal and foreign’ funding in November 2014.

Announcing its decision which was reserved at the last hearing, the ECP directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe PTI’s accounts and seven-year funding record which the party had submitted before the commission.

The committee will be headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad and submit its report in one month.