ECP forms body to probe PTI foreign funds

3

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formed on Monday a three member committee to probe the accounts and funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The decision was made by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, who headed a five-member bench which heard the foreign funding case against the party. Disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar had petitioned the ECP against PTI’s ‘illegal and foreign’ funding in November 2014.
Announcing its decision which was reserved at the last hearing, the ECP directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe PTI’s accounts and seven-year funding record which the party had submitted before the commission.
The committee will be headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad and submit its report in one month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR