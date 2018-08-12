ECP forfeits security deposit of 121 candidates

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withheld security deposited by as many as 120 candidates who contested elections from Lahore’s 14 constituencies of National Assembly, Roznama Dunya reported on Saturday. As per details garnered, the electoral body has taken this decision as these 120 contestants failed in procuring one-fourth of the votes casted in their respective constituencies.

The Clause 61 of the revamped Election Act 2017, a candidate vying for seat of National Assembly is bound to deposit security worth Rs30000 whereas those vying for seat in the provincial assemblies are bound to deposit security worth Rs20000 with ECP.

The same clause further states if a candidate If a candidate, not being the returned candidate, obtains less than one-fourth of the total votes polled in the constituency, the sum deposited by him or on his behalf under sub-section (1) shall stand forfeited in favour of the Government.

The deposit also becomes non-refundable if application of its return is not submitted within three months from the date of declaration of result of the election by the Commission or, in case election is not held, from the date of termination of the proceedings of an election. Of the 161 contestants that took part in the election from 14 NA constituencies in Lahore, 120 failed to secure the number of votes required to have the security deposit returned to them.

The sum of the security deposits withheld is Rs3.6 million. Some of the candidates whom security has been confiscated include singer-turned-politician Jawad Ahmad, Zaeem Qadri and Asif Ashraf Jalali.—NNI

