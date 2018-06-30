ECP for strict action against CoC violators

81 separate polling stations to be set up for women in Lower Dir

Election campaigns in districts are free from intimidation: FAFEN

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday warned that it would take strict action against the violators of Code of Conduct (CoC) announced for the upcoming election scheduled to be held on July 25. ’The ECP’s District Monitoring Teams are in action and have started removing posters and banners violating the approved size under the polls code,’ a spokesman of the ECP said while talking to APP.

He said the ECP has appointed as many as 592 Monitoring Teams throughout the country to monitor election campaign. He said that 99, 297, 130, 51, 12 and three teams have been constituted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, FATA and federal capital respectively to monitor election campaigns of the candidates both for the national and provincial assemblies. ‘The teams will monitor election campaigns of candidates and political parties to ensure strict compliance of the code of conduct,’ he added.

District-level political parties’ representatives have said that about 90 percent of party leaders and workers were able to conduct election campaign and other political activities in an environment free of intimidation.

Quoting the survey conducted by Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in 130 districts of the country, Chairman FAFEN Sarwar Bari said that according to data received from FAFEN’s representatives from all districts of the country, 90 percent office-bearers of all contesting political parties had accepted that a level playing field was available to them.

He said that the data was collected with focus on components included content analysis of local newspapers to observe coverage to everyone, free political activities and free holding of public gathering, procession, rallies etc.

He said that on the basis of these checklists, office-bearers of all contesting political parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their satisfaction over availability of level playing field and for this the role of Election Commission of Pakistan, local administration and caretaker government is important for provision of level playing field for all contesting political parties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has set up eighty-one separate polling stations for women to ensure their right to franchise in Lower Dir district in the next general elections.

According to the district election commissioner Dir Lower Noor Said Khan Khattak, the district has two National and five provincial assembly seats, Radio Pakistan reported.

All the political parties are actively mobilizing women voters to actively participate in the election process.