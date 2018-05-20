ECP finalizes security plan for 2018 elections

ISLAMABAD : After seeking proposals from all the provinces, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized a security plan for the upcoming general elections which will soon be approved.

The ECP has decided to seek assistance of the Pakistan army and the Rangers to ensure the smooth conduct of polling at sensitive polling stations.

Besides, police personnel will also be deployed inside and outside polling stations to ensure implementation of the ECP’s code of conduct.

In the previous meeting, chief secretaries of all four provinces were asked to give a detailed briefing on the situation of security in their respective provinces, according to sources privy to the meeting. The chief secretaries assured the electoral body of extending every possible cooperation and assistance in this regard.

General Elections 2018

It is pertinent to mention here that the general election in Pakistan is expected in the end of July or August this year. President Mamnoon Hussain will announce the date for the election within a week after receiving a summary from the election commission in this respect, the ECP sources said.

After announcement of the election date, the election body will announce the schedule for the upcoming general election.

The incumbent PML-N government will complete its five-year tenure by the end of this month.

After completion of the government’s term a caretaker setup will be appointed to run day-to-day affairs of the government until the next government comes to power.