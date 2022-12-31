ECP files intra-court appeal against IHC orders to hold Islamabad local bodies election today

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has filed an intra-court appeal against the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which the latter had ordered the Commission to hold the local bodies elections in Islamabad as per schedule, i.e. December 31 (today).

The IHC will take up the ECP’s plea for a hearing shortly.

On Friday, the IHC directed the ECP to hold local bodies elections in the federal capital as scheduled earlier for December 31.

The verdict was pronounced by IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, who was hearing identical petitions filed by the PTI and the Jamaat-i-Islami against the ECP’s decision announced earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the ECP had postponed the local bodies elections in Islamabad following a change in the union councils of the federal capital.

However, after hearing the petitions filed by the PTI and JI, the IHC issued a short order asking the federal government to ensure that it assists the ECP in holding the local government polls.

“The Ministry of Interior’s December 19 notification has been declared null and void and so is the December 27 notification of the election commission,” the order added.

Before reserving the verdict, the IHC had expressed displeasure over the federal government’s attitude.

“We are disappointed in the government [lack of engagement],” the court said.

Hold LG polls in Islamabad today, IHC tells ECP