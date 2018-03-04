ECP expresses satisfaction over smooth polling process

Islamabad

Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the smooth polling process of Senate election, being held at the Parliament House. Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said the polling commenced at the prescribed time and no complaint or anomaly has been pointed out so far from any quarter.

He said the Parliamentarians were looking satisfied as no one has lodged any complaint with regard to the electoral process. Responding to a question, he said that smooth polling is also underway in provinces and no complaint has so far been received from any party or candidate.

Meanwhile, over 150 MNAs cast their votes to elect six representatives of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday termed today’s Senate election was a victory of democracy and democratic forces. Some undemocratic elements tried to halt the election with aimed to weak the democracy but they failed in do so, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said a large number of parliamentarians belonged to Punjab were present in polling station and expressed hope that they all would cast their vote till polling time. He said parliamentarians were casting their votes on polling station peacefully and smoothly. Repying to a question, he said Central leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was loyal and committed worker of PML-N and he would cast his vote.

Commenting on former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he said Nawaz Sharif was a most popular leader in the country, who was living in the hearts of the masses. Minister for Education Engr Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman Saturday termed today’s Senate election as a historic day to further strengthen the democracy in the country.

Senate is a symbol of Federation and every political party has representation in it, he said while talking to PTV. The minister expressed hope that the result of Senate polls would be in line with party position. He said the country’s prosperity, stability and integrity were interlinked with democracy. Strong system was imperative to achieve development milestone, he added. He said the country had achieved exemplary development and uplift during this PML-N tenure.—APP