ECP electoral rolls’ revision from tomorrow

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan is going to start the revision of electoral rolls in all provinces from tomorrow, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

The Commission said 7.3 million new voters will be registered in the campaign. Offices of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and all provincial, regional and district level offices of Election Commission will remain open today and tomorrow to review the existing electoral rolls.

Earlier on Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan cancelled the enlistment of 284 political parties for the 2018 general elections from across the country, the body said in its recent notification.

According to ECP notification, the registration of 284 political parties has been cancelled after their failure to submit documents and their malfunction for long period as per the ECP’s newly inducted election act 2017.

The parties include, Jamiat Ulema Islam-S, MQM-Pakistan, PML-F, Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal, National Party, Sunni Tehreek, People’s Party Patriot and others.