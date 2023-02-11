ECP dismisses PTI’s request to hold by-polls on March 19

The Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed on Friday a request of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold by-elections on 33 National Assembly seats on March 19 instead of March 16.

As per the ECP sources, the by-elections will be held on March 16 and in this regard there will be a local holiday in the constituencies concerned. The electoral watchdog will pen a letter to the provinces concerned to declare the local holiday on March 16.

According to sources privy to the development, the ECP had to hold elections within 60 days, and by holding elections on March 19, there will be a violation of the constitution.

On Wednesday, the PTI asked the ECP to hold by-elections for 31 National Assembly seats on March 19.