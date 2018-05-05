ECP dismisses PM’s remarks on aliens to hold elections

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed on Friday the prime minister’s remarks that ‘aliens’ will conduct the upcoming elections, saying they are against the spirit of the Constitution and its mandate.

The ECP said it is completely ready to hold the 2018 General Elections and is entirely independent when it comes to its legal and constitutional responsibilities.

An ECP spokesperson cautioned those holding high offices to refrain from making such statements, which are based on speculations and hearsay.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an informal media talk had said that aliens will hold the next elections but even then the ruling party will take part in them.

He had reportedly made the remarks while interacting with journalists during a dinner hosted by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also claimed earlier on Thursday that he is not contesting against the Pakistan Peoples Party or Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but ‘outside beings’.

Interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him, the three-time prime minister said that the ‘outside beings’ are busy working on installing a Parliament of their choice. The country is set to hold general elections in the last week of July after the present government completes its tenure on May 31 and currently the government and the opposition are in negotiations to install the caretaker setup.