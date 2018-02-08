ECP dismisses petition challenging PTI’s Intra-party Polls

ISLAMABAD : The five-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed the petition challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party election.

PTI submitted records of its intra-party elections, according to which as many as 256,997 votes were cast, of which Insaf Panel secured 189,055 whereas Ehtesaab Panel received 141,000 votes, while 26,255 votes were rejected.

The PTI’s counsel objected to giving the election records to the other party as it would violate the sanctity of the vote, adding that providing the records would give access to the phone number of voters.

Yousuf Ali, a former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the election null and void on the grounds that the polling process had violated the party’s constitution.

The petitioner’s lawyer had told the ECP that the PTI had amended its constitution on May 13 and that the party had not completed the necessary legal formalities while amending the constitution.

The lawyer had argued that the party’s constitution can only be changed if there is a two-thirds majority of the Central Executive Council supporting it. As per the amended constitution, 2.7 million voters had to decide between PTI Chairman Imran Khan or party leader Naik Muhammad Khan.

Orignally published by INP