ECP dismisses Imran’s request to disqualify Ziaullah

Rejects petition against PTI’s intra elections

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s request of disqualifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Ziaullah Afridi.

While announcing on Thursday its verdict in the case, ECP declared Ziaullah eligible to hold the provincial assembly seat.

ECP announced the verdict it had reserved on January 31, at previous hearing of the case.

Imran had filed a reference against Ziaullah, saying the latter had joined Pakistan Peoples Party and therefore could not stay in the provincial assembly on a PTI ticket. The PTI chief had also submitted proof of the MPA joining another party. Ziaullah, who was the minister for mineral development in the KP government, was dismissed over charges of corruption in his department.

Meanwhile, The five-member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan dismissed the petition challenging the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party election.

Yousuf Ali, a former general secretary of the PTI’s Swabi chapter, had filed the petition before the ECP and asked the commission to declare the election null and void on the grounds that the polling process had violated the party’s constitution. The petitioner’s lawyer had told the ECP that the PTI had amended its constitution on May 13 and that the party had not completed the necessary legal formalities while amending the constitution.—INP