ECP discusses Daska by-poll arrangements

Our Correspondent Sialkot

On the directions of Chief Election Commissioner (ECP) Sikandar Sultan Raja, a meeting of divisional and district officers was held under the chairmanship of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir at Quaid-e-Azam Divisional Public School Daska to finalise arrangements for the bye-election in NA-75 Daska, and to ensure peaceful, fair, transparent and impartial conduct of by-elections in the constituency.

The ECP secretary told the officers that the mistakes committed during the last by-election should not be repeated.

He said that the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab would remain open on Saturday and Sunday also, while the relevant wings of the Election Commission Secretariat would also remain open on the weekly off days.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Gujranwala Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Abdul Karim, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, DPO Sialkot Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani.