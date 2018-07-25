ECP directs polling staff to facilitate elderly, transgenders on polling day

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed its polling staff to ensure proper guidance and assistance to voters, especially to elderly, transgenders and pregnant women on the polling day (today).

The ECP directed polling staff to be punctual and perform their duties without any bias for or against any political party, electoral candidates, media outlets, inspectors or political parties’ representatives.

Presiding officers were directed by the ECP to only obey orders issued by the district returning officers or returning officers. The ECP directed the polling staff to perform duties in accordance with the law and remain in contact with their superiors at all times.

As many as 53,000 international, national, local and media observers will monitor the upcoming general election scheduled to be held on July 25. A European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) comprising around 100 observers is scheduled to monitor the election process.

The mandate of the EUEOM is to observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess the extent to which the elections are in compliance with the laws of Pakistan, as well as with international and regional commitments for democratic elections to which Pakistan is a signatory. The mission had received accreditation for its long-term observers, allowing for their deployment in the coming days. Soon after the Election Day, the mission will issue a preliminary statement, Private news channel reported.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the first time established a gender desk to register complaints regarding any hindrance for women voters to cast their votes on the historic day of general elections 2018.—APP

