ECP denotifies Imran from six NA seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan Friday denotified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from six National Assembly seats on which he emerged victorious last year.

The electoral authority, in a notification, stated that the former prime minister, who was ousted from power last year, had been denotified from his seats in NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108, NA-118 Nankana and NA-239 Karachi. Earlier, on January 19, the ECP had issued a notification confirming Khan’s victory on seven seats that Khan won in the by-elections held in October last year.

The notification had previously been withheld due to his alleged failure to submit the party’s funding details to the electoral body. After his denotification from the six earlier seats, Khan now holds the Kurram seat, for which he may take oath and join the NA.Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday suspended by-elections on 27 seats .