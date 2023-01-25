ECP denotifies 43 PTI MNAs

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified 43 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), taking the total number of denotified PTI lawmakers to more than 120.

The development came just a day after Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, had accepted the resignations of the 43 lawmakers on Tuesday.

Soon after the ouster of Imran Khan from the Prime Minister’s office in April this year, 123 MNAs of the PTI submitted their resignations en masse, out of which only 11 had been accepted by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf last year.

In the last ten days, the speaker accepted the resignations of 113 MNAs, of which 112 belonged to the former ruling party PTI. While the other one was Sheikh Rashid Ahmed — founder and leader of the Awami Muslim League (AML) and an ally of Imran Khan.

It is important to note that the PTI had long pressed for the acceptance of their resignations. However, the speaker was adamant about individual verification before accepting any resignation.