ECP demarcation schedule for LB polls

Multan

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued demarcation schedule of constituencies here on Friday, as mark of preparation to conduct Local Bodies’ (LB) election on direction of Punjab government.

Entire procedure of demarcations would be completed in four months across the district here, like other districts of the province, official sources said.

Different committees were constituted to start the process, the sources said.

People could submit objections from August 22 to September 6, while initial list in connection would be released from June 27 to August 20.

Meanwhile, our Correspondent from Attock reported that to make preparations for local bodies polls, a committee has been formulated in Attock distrcit also in this context . The committee include District Election Commissioner Muhammad Asif , District Election Officer Zaigham Altaf and Deputy Director Local Govt Javed Bhatti .