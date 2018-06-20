ECP declares caretaker PM a millionaire

ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk a millionaire as details showed that he owns excessive assets in Singapore, Britain and Islamabad.

As per details of assets issued by ECP, caretaker PM Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk possesses a property of $ 7 million in Singapore, 2.72 million pounds in Britain, three plots and an apartment in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad.

Moreover, Justice Nasirul Mulk owns 45 shops in his hometown – Sawat – and he is also partner in flour mill and CNG station with a bank balance of Rs 100 million.

However, he has a debt of about $ 3,80,000.

ECP details showed that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Askari owns assets of total Rs 2 crores including a house cost $ 7 million, Rs 1 crore bank balance, Rs 9,30,000 cash and prize bonds.

On the other hand, caretaker Chief Minister KP Justice Dost Muhammad owns a residence in Islamabad worth 1.97 crore, four plots, more than 1.5 crore bank balance while he also receives an annual income of Rs 1.31 crore.